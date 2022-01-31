Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $932.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

