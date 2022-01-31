AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AtriCure worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

