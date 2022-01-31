Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.59. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 46,850 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Innovation stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.33% of Aurora Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.