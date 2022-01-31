Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.59. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 46,850 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
Read More: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.