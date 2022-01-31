Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 240,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $199.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

