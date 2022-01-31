Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $140.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $220.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.67.

Avalara stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. Avalara has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

