AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Shares Gap Down to $243.36

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $243.36, but opened at $234.93. AvalonBay Communities shares last traded at $244.24, with a volume of 5,005 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.