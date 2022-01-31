Avenir Corp Has $46.89 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Avenir Corp lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,698 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for 3.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.31% of AES worth $46,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,937. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.