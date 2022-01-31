Avenir Corp Has $911,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.26. 531,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.40 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

