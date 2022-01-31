Avenir Corp Purchases 6,150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.90. The company had a trading volume of 209,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.96. The firm has a market cap of $431.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

