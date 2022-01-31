Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Aviat Networks reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.91. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

