Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

MLCO opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.