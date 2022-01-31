Aviva PLC Invests $1.40 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,764,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

