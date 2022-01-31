Aviva PLC Invests $1.56 Million in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Joint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

