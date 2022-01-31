Aviva PLC Invests $1.59 Million in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.16% of NETGEAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after buying an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $26.42 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $806.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

