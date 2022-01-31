Aviva PLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 489,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

