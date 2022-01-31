Aviva PLC Sells 19,905 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $66.21 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

