Aviva PLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

