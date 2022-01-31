AXEL Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. AXEL has a total market cap of $52.93 million and approximately $551,603.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AXEL has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AXEL

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official website is axel.network . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

