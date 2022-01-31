Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 162.1% in January

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

