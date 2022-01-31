B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$8.20 Average PT from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,716. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.90. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.