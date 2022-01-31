BAE Systems’ (BA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.69) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.49) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 592.20 ($7.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £18.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 563.87.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

