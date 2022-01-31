BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,876,900 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 1,137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAESF opened at $7.98 on Monday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

