Balancer (BAL) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $12.36 or 0.00032109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $85.85 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

