Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Down 54.0% in January

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 122,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BTN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

