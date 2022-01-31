Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

MA stock opened at $382.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

