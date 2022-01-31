Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,445,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,967,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.90% of Hillman Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $94,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $24,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

