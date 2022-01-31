Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 655,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,013,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.69% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 51,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,176,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $65.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,413. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

