Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.43% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $90,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $208.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

