Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,974 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $54,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $271.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.43.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

