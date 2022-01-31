Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $79.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the highest is $81.00 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $328.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $354.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $355.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.61. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 71.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

