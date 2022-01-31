Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on March 9th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

