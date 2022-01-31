Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BBDO opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

