Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 92,389 shares.The stock last traded at $20.43 and had previously closed at $19.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

