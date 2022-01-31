Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Position Reduced by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 31.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bandwidth by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAND stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.66.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.