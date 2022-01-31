Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

