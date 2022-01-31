Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.55.
About Bangkok Bank Public
