Bank of America Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Underperform

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NYSE:BAH opened at $75.25 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

