Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,150 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.