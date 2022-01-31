Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

J opened at $128.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

