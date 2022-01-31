Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

