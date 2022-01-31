Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.75 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

