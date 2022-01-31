Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 482,260 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482,260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $127.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.97. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

