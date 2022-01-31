Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.85 on Monday. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.