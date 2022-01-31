Barclays PLC Buys 24,180 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GRBK opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.46. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

