Barclays PLC Grows Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 446.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 208,261 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after buying an additional 419,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 137,915 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,333,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 137,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $10,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

