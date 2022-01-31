Barclays PLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Oxford Industries worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXM opened at $80.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

