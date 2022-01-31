Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

