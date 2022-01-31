Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

