Barclays PLC Sells 22,905 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFI opened at $10.00 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

