Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of B opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

