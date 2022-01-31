Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 952,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,512. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

