Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 952,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,512. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.